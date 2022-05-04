Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NKG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,698. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

