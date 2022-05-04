Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NIQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,418. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.50.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.