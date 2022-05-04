Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
JMM remained flat at $$6.21 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $7.71.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.