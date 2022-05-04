Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JMM remained flat at $$6.21 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

