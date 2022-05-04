Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.