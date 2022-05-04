Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.10

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 8773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 123,312 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,348 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.