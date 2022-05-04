Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.10

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 8773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
