Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. 130,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,974. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.