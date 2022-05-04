Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSEARCA:JPI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,302. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 551.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 147,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

