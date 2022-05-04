Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

