Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.