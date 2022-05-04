Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 45,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,985. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

