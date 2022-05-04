Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,772. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after buying an additional 360,824 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

