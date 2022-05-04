Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NSL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,949. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 209,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

