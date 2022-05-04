Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JSD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,523. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $43,458.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 21,348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

