Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 57,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $23.91.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
