O3Swap Market Cap Tops $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00218627 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00445051 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,217.36 or 1.83718506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

