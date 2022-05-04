Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,268,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.65. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 3.26 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.55.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

