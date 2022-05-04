Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 26th

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFED opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 million, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $47,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.