ODUWA Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,006.54 or 1.00019069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046868 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

