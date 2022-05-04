Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Up 0.6%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.50 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.98). 52,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 110,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.97).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10.

In other news, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,088.42 ($6,356.55). Also, insider Richard King bought 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,484.94 ($4,353.45). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,379 shares of company stock worth $1,353,336.

