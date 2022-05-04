OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.51 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.21.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,419 shares of company stock valued at $694,472 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

