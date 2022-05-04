OFS Capital (OFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 119.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About OFS Capital (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.