ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 82,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,406. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,770. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

