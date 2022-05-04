ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,406. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,770. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

