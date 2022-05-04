Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock Price Up 7.9%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 1,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 91,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOI)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

