Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock Price Up 7.9%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 1,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 91,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter.
Oncology Institute Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOI)
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
