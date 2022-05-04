Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.