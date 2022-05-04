Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ONCY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.21.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONCY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
