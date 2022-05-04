Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

ONCY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONCY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Oncolytics Biotech (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.