ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) to Release Earnings on Friday

ONE Group Hospitality is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. ONE Group Hospitality has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STKS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

