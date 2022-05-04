OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.36. OneSpan shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 414 shares.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 976,834 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,219,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 196,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.61.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

