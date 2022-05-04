Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Onto Innovation updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.35 EPS.
NYSE ONTO opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 171.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Onto Innovation (Get Rating)
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.