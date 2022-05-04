Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $234-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.92 million.

ONTO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.33. 2,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,009. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,895,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

