Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
