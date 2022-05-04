Orcam Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orcam Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 9,336,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

