Orcam Financial Group Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $118.82. 6,260,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,786. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

