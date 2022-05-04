Orcam Financial Group Purchases Shares of 135,767 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Orcam Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 135,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after buying an additional 2,262,103 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,319,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

