Orcam Financial Group Takes $372,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.5% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 746,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,785. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

