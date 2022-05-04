O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $603.49 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.32 and a 12-month high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.59.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.25.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

