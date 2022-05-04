OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$2.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$4.26. The company has a market cap of C$564.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

