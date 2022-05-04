Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

