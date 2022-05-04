Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.14

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1144669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

