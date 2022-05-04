Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 3,817 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. 163,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.