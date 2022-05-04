Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

HON traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.19. 126,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

