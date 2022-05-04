Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.90. 469,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,637,804. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $576.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.17.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

