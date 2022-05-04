Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,220 shares of company stock worth $13,649,212. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 219,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,037. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

