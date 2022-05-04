Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.34. 98,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

