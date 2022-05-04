Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. 44,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,483. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

