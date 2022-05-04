Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59,014 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 83,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,233. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.