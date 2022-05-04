Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $4,659,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $2,425,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE MMM traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.98. 59,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,325. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.
About 3M (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
