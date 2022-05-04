Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. 19,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,953. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

