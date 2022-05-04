Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.67. The stock had a trading volume of 108,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $375.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

