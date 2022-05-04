Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $318.10. 2,762,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,371,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $309.64 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

