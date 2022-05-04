Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 550 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. 50,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,751. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.